Pop-up clinic offers low-cost care for pets in the community

C.A.R.E.4Paws hosted a Pet Wellness Clinic at the Minami Community Center in Santa Maria on Sunday, offering low-cost vaccines, flea treatment, and several other services to local pets.

Sunday's clinic also offered free microchipping ahead of the 4th of July holiday, provided by Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

Kylie Celement, a C.A.R.E.4Paws wellness assistant, told KSBY that the lowered cost of the clinic appeals to many community members.

“People can get their pets helped a lot easier, and low cost draws a lot more people because vet bills are super expensive these days, and a regular visit is way too much money," Celement said.

C.A.R.E.4Paws hosts low-cost Pet Wellness Clinics across the Central Coast throughout the year.

To find out when the organization is holding a pop-up event next, you can visit the C.A.R.E.4Paws website.