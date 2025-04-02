Pre-sale tickets now on sale for the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival

Strawberry fields forever!

Strawberry lovers pre-sale tickets are now on sale for the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival.

The festival kicks off later this month on April 25th.

But you can grab special pre-sale tickets right now at a discounted price through April 21st.

The festival will feature free strawberry sampling, a strawberry dessert eating contest, classic cars and "comedy cooking with kids."

For more information click here: https://www.santamariafairpark.com/p/getinvolved/festival---strawberry

