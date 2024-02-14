Preisker Park in Santa Maria reopens while work on other storm-damaged areas of the city continues

The entrance gates at Preisker Park have reopened after a massive eucalyptus tree fell on the road during heavy rains earlier this month.

It's just one piece of the City of Santa Maria’s storm recovery efforts.

City public information officer Mark van de Kamp says prior to the park’s reopening on Friday, crews spent days working to remove the fallen tree, as well as five others that had broken branches.

He tells KSBY another tree fell in the parking lot of the Hagerman Sports Complex, which also had shade structures damaged by the wind.

Van de Kamp adds that several parking lots in the city are also in need of cleaning due to the buildup of storm debris and sediment.

According to city officials, the storm also caused more than 85 reports of downed trees and branches throughout Santa Maria, as well as the closure of Black Road between Main Street and Betteravia.

Black Road remains closed at Stowell Road due to water in the roadway.