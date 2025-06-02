'Pulls a lot of heartstrings': National Cancer Survivors Day event unites locals

In Santa Maria, Dignity Health's Mission Hope Cancer Center recognized National Cancer Survivors Day with a community-wide celebration Sunday afternoon.

The free event brought patients and their families together with live music, arts and crafts, a photo booth, and a bounce house.

Mission Hope Cancer Center physicians also led a panel on the latest advancements in cancer treatment.

KSBY talked with Terry Reyes, a musician performing at the event, to find out what made it so impactful.

"It pulls a lot of heartstrings," Reyes said. "Everybody is touched by it. And, you know, we pray for, you know, a solution, a cure. But until then, we have places like Mission Hope that will [take] care of all our loved ones and ourselves."

Sunday's celebration marked the first day of National Cancer Survivors Month, which organizers describe as a month-long recognition of cancer survivors' strength and resilience.