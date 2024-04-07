Queen candidates kick off 81st annual Santa Marka Elks Rodeo season

The 81st Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade season kicked off Saturday with the announcement of the Elks Queen Candidates.

Attendees of the kick-off event enjoyed a traditional Santa Maria-style dinner and participated in a live auction of many unique items and opportunities.

"The Queen Contest has raised over $16 million since its inception. And all that goes back to our community here and former youth recreation and whatever charity is represented," Peter Sterling, Elks Recreation president said.

The 81st Santa Maria Elks Rodeo will be held May 30th through June 2nd.

The Queen's Coronation will take place on May 31st.