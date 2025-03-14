Rail management company expanding network to include Santa Maria Valley Railroad

Rail management company OmniTRAX is expanding its network to include the Santa Maria Valley Railroad.

The company is acquiring the railroad in partnership with the Coast Belle Rail Corporation, which has been the local operator of the track for almost two decades.

"More companies can get the benefits of rail transportation, lower cost, more efficient, less trucks on the road. businesses will be more competitive because it's lower costs, but the community would benefit from less traffic congestion," president Rob Himoto said about what this change could mean for the community.

OmniTRAX representatives stated in a press release that they hope to grow the line and continue serving Californians for generations to come.

