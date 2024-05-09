Registration for summer and fall classes now open at Allan Hancock College

Registration for summer and fall classes is now open at Allan Hancock College, and students of all ages and educational backgrounds are encouraged to sign up.

Hancock College offers college credits and non-credited classes across a vast range of subjects including areas of study for all students who are seeking degrees, certificates, transfers, job training, or simply enriching their lives.

“Now is the time to become a Hancock student,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D. “No matter what your educational goals are, Hancock has the resources and support you need to achieve them.”

High school seniors who are graduating from within the college’s service area can take advantage of the expansion of the Hancock Promise, which provides two years of tuition and fees for free. Financial aid is also available for non-Promise students.

In addition, students in Lompoc can take advantage of various programs that will allow them to obtain degrees in business administration, math, science, social and behavioral sciences and psychology only at Hancock College's Lompoc Valley Center.

In order to help new and returning students complete their registration steps, Hancock College will host “Bulldog Express” events every Monday and Tuesday, June 10 to July 30, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the college’s Santa Maria campus. During the “Bulldog Express” events, students can apply for admission, complete their financial aid applications and student orientation, register for classes and more. Hancock College's Lompoc Valley Center will also host Bulldog Express events from 3-6 p.m. on June 25, July 15, and July 30. No appointments are necessary.

This upcoming summer, Hancock’s Community Education will launch Hancock Horizons, a 4-week program to prepare students in grades 9-12 for college-level reading, writing, and math. Additionally, Hancock’s noncredit Community Education will continue to offer a dynamic array of classes including English as a Second Language (ESL), computer skills, GED preparation, workforce preparation, citizenship preparation, art, sewing and classes for older adults.

Credit and noncredit summer classes start on June 10. Credit and noncredit fall classes start on Aug. 19. For more information and to register for classes, visit https://www.hancockcollege.edu/summerfall.

