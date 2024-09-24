Retired music teacher starts new children's choir in Santa Maria

A retired music teacher has started a new children's choir in Santa Maria and is accepting new students.

Eileen Boyd leads the group called Young Voices of Santa Maria and teaches all kinds of music from Broadway and pop to classical and patriotic.

"For me, the one thing I missed from teaching was the after-school choir I used to do every year and so that's the one thing I wanted to keep going. It gives me joy," Boyd said.

The choir group for children ages eight to 18 performs at events throughout the year.

Boyd says all children are welcome to join no matter their experience or ability to pay.

If you'd like to learn more about the choir program, visit the website YoungVoicesOfSantaMaria.com.