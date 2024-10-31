Righetti High School celebrates Día de los Muertos with rally, live performances

At Righetti High School in Santa Maria, students and community members came together for a Día de los Muertos— or Day of the Dead— rally on Wednesday.

The event, which was hosted by the high school's Latinos Unidos club, featured live performances by the school's Ballet Folklórico and Marimba Band.

Officials say students and staff also painted their faces to resemble a sugar skull as part of the celebration.

"I just really like spreading our culture," Brandee Tovar, a student and Ballet Folklórico dancer, said. "I feel like not a lot of people even know about Día de los Muertos or, like, Ballet Folklórico, but it's the national dance of Mexico. So I feel like it's just nice to, like, spread awareness, like, show different cultures to other people who haven't seen them."

School representatives say the Latin American tradition serves to honor loved ones who have passed away by vibrantly celebrating their lives.