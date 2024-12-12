Roadwork and temporary delays begin Wednesday in Santa Maria

Throughout Santa Maria, drivers may experience temporary delays as roadwork begins Wednesday and is set to last through the new year.

Construction for the Pavement Repairs Project will reportedly occur during the daytime from Dec. 11 to the week of Jan. 20, weather permitting.

Officials say construction work will not be taking place on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1 due to the holidays.

Repairs will affect the following street segments:



East Enos Drive from South Broadway to McClelland Street

East Enos Drive from McClelland Street to South Miller Street

West McCoy Lane from the railroad tracks to South Depot Street

West McCoy Lane from South Depot Street to Professional Parkway

West McCoy Lane from Professional Parkway to South Broadway

West Morrison Avenue from South Depot Street to South Smith Street

West Morrison Avenue from South Smith Street to South Thornburg Street

West Morrison Avenue from South Thornburg Street to South Pine Street

Betteravia Road from ‘A’ Street to Westgate Road

Betteravia Road from Westgate Road to South Blosser Road (Skyway Drive)

South Blosser Road from Betteravia Road to Walker Avenue

Representatives recommend that drivers use alternate routes when possible, especially if traveling between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The project will include the removal and replacement of old and failed asphalt paving, the removal of existing traffic striping, grinding of the edges of the existing pavement, the placement of hot mix asphalt overlay, and the re-establishment of traffic striping.

The contractor will reportedly post construction notices to residents and businesses along affected streets, informing them of the dates and times when parking and access to streets will be prohibited.

Questions can be directed to the Department of Public Works, Engineering Division at (805) 925-0951 extension 2225.