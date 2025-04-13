Annual district-wide robotics competition brings students together

In Santa Maria, dozens of budding engineers came together at Tommie Kunst Junior High School on Saturday to share their passion for robotics.

The Santa Maria Bonita School District's annual Robotics Face-Off Rapid Relay event invited local students to showcase their technical skills and debut the robots they have been building throughout the school year.

Elementary and middle school students from across the district competed to win awards for their teams at the event.

Pedro Garcia IV, a local technology and robotics teacher, told KSBY about how teamwork was an important skill that students fostered during the competition.

“Whoever they're [in an] alliance with, they have to be able to express their strengths, their weaknesses, and not be shy about it," Garcia IV said. "They have to develop a way to come up with the best strategy to be successful, not only for themselves as a school site, but also for their alliance to really bring that unity in the partnership.”

Officials from the school district say the robotics program boosts students' critical thinking skills and gets them ready for the future.