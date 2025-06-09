Roller hockey players face off at annual Ironman Tournament in Santa Maria

This weekend in Santa Maria, athletes took to the rink for the annual roller hockey Ironman Tournament.

The Central Coast Sports Arena (CCSA) hosted players from across the region in both youth and adult divisions.

On Sunday, the adult teams faced off in the platinum, gold, silver, and bronze divisions, battling for the top prize of $1,000.

"This is our largest tournament series I've personally ever hosted," Tobin Flamm, the owner and operator of CCSA, said. "We have 32 teams. 20 of those [are] adult and 12 of those are for the youth."

For Aydin Schwetz, a competitor on the Phoenix Fleas team, the tournament being on the Central Coast was a highlight of the experience.

"Being able to do one here, relatively close to my hometown of Ventura County, has been super awesome," Schwetz said. "It's a great place to play."

If you missed this weekend's Ironman Tournament, you can still check out the upcoming hockey events on the CCSA website.