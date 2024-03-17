Watch Now
San Luis Obispo Chess Club hosts Scholastic Chess Tournament

Posted at 7:46 PM, Mar 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-16 22:46:35-04

The San Luis Obispo Chess Club hosted the 2024 March Scholastic Chess Tournament Saturday.

Students from Kindergarten through 12th grade competed in a total of five rounds of chess at the Ida Taylor Elementary School in Santa Maria.

KSBY spoke with a coach who shared about why she loves teaching chess.

"Chess is important because it allows students that time for critical thinking," Antonetta Haggard, a 5th-grade teacher and chess coach at Ida Taylor Elementary School, said. "The reason why I love teaching chess, is I think kid's brains crave the opportunity to learn to problem solve."

Organizers said students from Paso Robles, Atascadero, Orcutt and more competed at Saturday's tournament.

