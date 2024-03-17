San Luis Obispo Chess Club hosts Scholastic Chess Tournament

The San Luis Obispo Chess Club hosted the 2024 March Scholastic Chess Tournament Saturday.

Students from Kindergarten through 12th grade competed in a total of five rounds of chess at the Ida Taylor Elementary School in Santa Maria.

KSBY spoke with a coach who shared about why she loves teaching chess.

"Chess is important because it allows students that time for critical thinking," Antonetta Haggard, a 5th-grade teacher and chess coach at Ida Taylor Elementary School, said. "The reason why I love teaching chess, is I think kid's brains crave the opportunity to learn to problem solve."

Organizers said students from Paso Robles, Atascadero, Orcutt and more competed at Saturday's tournament.