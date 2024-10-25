Santa Barbara County business owners raise concerns about unpermitted street vendors

There are mixed feelings about vendors in Santa Barbara County selling their food on sidewalks or out of their cars without a permit.

At a Santa Barbara County Association of Governments board meeting on Thursday, several people voiced concerns over roadside and sidewalk food vending operations.

The owner of Efren’s Mexican Restaurant in Santa Maria shared how his father started as a street vendor before they bought their restaurant.

He said if it wasn't for his father's work as a street vendor, they wouldn't have had the business.

Now owning a business, he understands there are rules.

Certain forms of sidewalk and roadside vending are allowed under state law. Local authorities can make rules regarding time, place, or manner, but they can’t significantly restrict, limit, or deny vendors from operating.

One local business owner thinks this is unfair.

“They can't just set up anywhere, bring their stuff, and open up,” said Cesar Miranda, food truck owner.

It took Miranda over a year to get permits for his food truck in Santa Maria, so he is frustrated.

“It’s taking away money from local people,” Miranda said.

Community members say illegal vending has led to public safety hazards, sanitation issues, and unfair competition among local businesses.

“What I would like to see happen is that task force. They come in and clean them out and confiscate their equipment,” said Hiedi Howe.

“I believe confiscation is the best means to get this taken care of,” said Tracy Beard, Solvang Chamber of Commerce CEO.

No one at Thursday's meeting spoke in support of the vendors.

The county and cities are working to find a balance between the current law and the public's growing concerns about roadside vending. They are looking at aligning enforcement efforts and other safe food vending strategies.

“We need to take that message to our legislature that the entrepreneurs we want to help are being hurt,” said Joan Hartmann, Santa Barbara County District 3 Supervisor.

Local jurisdictions can define or limit hours of operation or limit vending at farmers' markets or special events, and all vendors must comply with ADA laws.

