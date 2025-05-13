Santa Barbara County Fair books multi-platinum country artist for Saturday night concert

Country artist Russell Dickerson is set to perform at the Santa Barbara County Fair on Saturday, July 12.

Singer/songwriter Ariel Jean will open the show at 6:30 p.m. in the Minetti Grandstand Arena.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. this Friday, May 16, at SantaMariaFairpark.com.

Dickerson is known for hits like “Yours,” “Blue Tacoma,” “God Gave Me a Girl,” and his new single, “Happen to Me.”

The Santa Barbara County Fair takes place July 9 through July 13 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.