Santa Barbara County Fair kicks off Wednesday in Santa Maria

Rides are set up, vendors are prepping their merchandise, and local youth and their show animals have arrived at the Santa Maria Fairpark for the annual Santa Barbara County Fair.

The 2025 fair kicks off on Wednesday, July 9, and continues through Sunday, July 13.

“This is a place where families, hardworking people, individuals, couples can gather, forget about their problems, forget about the bills, whatever else,” said Steven Wilkins, Head of Entertainment for Helm and Sons Amusements. “Come here, have a good time. Good music, good drinks, good food, carnival games, carnival rides. All the above.”

In addition to the carnival, fairgoers can check out exhibits from local crafters, food vendors, youth livestock shows, dance performances, and live music with a concert in the Minetti Arena each night of the fair. The tribute band Queen Nation kicks off the concert series on Wednesday night, followed by Los Lonely Boys on Thursday, Larry Fleet on Friday, Russell Dickerson on Saturday, and La Septima Banda on Sunday. Click here to purchase concert tickets.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Fairpark’s gates will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, the gates will be open from noon to 10 p.m.

Admission tickets are $17 for ages 12-61, $15 for seniors 62+, and $15 for youth ages 6-11. Kids 5 and under are admitted for free.

On Wednesday, “Dollar Day,” admission is just $1. On Thursday, tickets purchased before 6 p.m. are just $6. Youth ages 6-11 get in for free on Friday. And Saturday is free admission for military and law enforcement with a valid ID.

Carnival ride wristbands start at $35 and can be purchased ahead of time online.

The Santa Maria Fairpark is located at 937 South Thornburg Street in Santa Maria. Parking on-site is $10.