Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office investigating in-custody death at jail

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in his cell the night of June 28 at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria.

The inmate, identified as 54-year-old Juan José Lara of Santa Maria, had been arrested earlier that week by Santa Maria police on charges including felony possession of methamphetamine and several misdemeanor drug-related offenses. He was being held on $20,000 bail. Authorities said he was seen by medical staff during the booking process.

According to the sheriff’s office, a custody deputy discovered Lara unresponsive at around 10:45 p.m. during a routine security check. Jail staff and emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, including the use of Narcan and an automated external defibrillator. Paramedics with County Fire and AMR were also dispatched.

Lara was later pronounced dead at the scene by an AMR paramedic.

The sheriff’s office said a full investigation is underway, including a coroner’s review. Additional information may be released as it becomes available.