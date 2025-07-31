Santa Barbara County to host meeting on Bonita School Road Bridge replacement

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department plans to hold a meeting to share updates on the Bonita School Road Bridge Replacement Project.

The project includes replacing the existing low-water crossing on Bonita School Road with a full-span, all-weather bridge over the Santa Maria River.

The new bridge will also provide enhanced safety for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians, and will reduce the risk of flooding and closures during high river flow events.

The project is currently in the design and permitting phases, with construction anticipated to begin in 2027.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held on Thursday, Aug. 7, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Bonita Elementary School, 2715 West Main Street, Santa Maria, CA 93458.

Those who are unable to attend can click here to visit the project website for updates and additional information.