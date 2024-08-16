Santa Barbara Humane reports an outbreak of feline panleukopenia

According to Santa Barbara Humane, there has been a recent outbreak of feline panleukopenia on the Central Coast.

The highly contagious and often fatal viral disease is affecting cats and it can lead to severe symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, and a significant drop in white blood cells.

Santa Barbara Humane Chief Veterinarian Katie Marrie says three shelters in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties have been affected by panleukopenia.

Marrie says the virus generally affects unvaccinated kittens.

“We've already lost many kittens this summer,” Marrie said. “We've had two different outbreaks. We've had a few that did survive through the care, but it's very, very difficult.”

Marrie says that kittens should get vaccinated once they are eight weeks of age.

She says older cats are still capable of spreading the disease, especially if they are not vaccinated for panleukopenia.

“Usually in the community, it's not as well spread because most cats are inside,” Marrie said. “But outdoor cats can spread it more readily and what really becomes a problem is when kittens enter the shelter and they're unvaccinated.”

Humans cannot get sick from this disease as it only affects felines.

“We can't get sick from it and dogs and other animals can't get sick,” Marrie said. “It's only a cat infection, but humans can pass it through their clothing and shoes and other things, so if we get it on us and we go visit another cat, we can have a problem.”

Santa Barbara Humane Clinic Manager Dave Work says he once fostered a kitten that had contracted panleukopenia.

“We've medically fostered a number of dogs with parvo, so I knew kind of what to expect, and this is the first time I've seen one treated a cat, treated for panleukopenia. Of course, it took that energy dip and was very lethargic and we were very concerned that it was going to pass,” Work said.

A Santa Maria resident who stopped by the veterinary clinic on Thursday says this is the first time she’s heard about the outbreak.

“It's a little bit scary, especially like if people just don't get their cats vaccinated or if they just kind of like, leave their cats or like have cats come to the front door,” said Rebecca Escobar, Santa Maria resident. “But that's all they do is just, you know, they don't take them to the vet.”

Santa Barbara Humane does vaccinate for panleukopenia and appointments can be made online.