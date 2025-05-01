Santa Maria Airport hosts mass casualty drill to test emergency preparedness

First responders, airport officials, and volunteers took part in a large-scale emergency drill at the Santa Maria Airport on Thursday. The exercise simulated a mass casualty incident (MCI) and is part of a federal requirement to ensure airports are ready to handle real-life crises.

The drill, which takes place every three years, is mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and involves testing the airport’s emergency response plan. This year’s scenario included simulated victims, emergency medical triage, and coordination across multiple agencies.

“It’s huge for volunteers to give us real-life aspect of a live victim,” said Battalion Chief Seth Wells, Santa Maria Fire Department. “Yes, it is a simulated victim, but a lot of these volunteers are doing great in playing the part.”

Wells added that hands-on experience is invaluable for crews.

“It just gets that real-world experience you just can’t get from a piece of cardboard or a blow-up dummy or anything like that,” he said.

In addition to local emergency teams, representatives from the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara airports also participated.

“We work together and train together to prepare if something like this were to happen at one of our local airports,” said Martin Pehl, Santa Maria Public Airport District Manager.

The drill helps test everything from communication systems to patient transport, ensuring that in the event of an actual emergency, all involved agencies can respond swiftly and effectively.

A key element of this year’s drill was the involvement of the new Regional Fire Communications Center, which handled all incident communications during the exercise. With the center set to go live in the next two weeks, officials saw this as an opportunity to give dispatchers a realistic, high-pressure scenario. From managing radio traffic to coordinating with multiple agencies, the goal was to simulate the intensity of a real emergency and ensure the communications team is ready when it counts.