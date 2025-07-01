Santa Maria Airport launches daily flights to Phoenix

After nearly a decade without hub service, the Santa Maria Airport is officially reconnecting with the broader air travel network. Starting October 15, American Airlines, through its regional partner SkyWest Airlines, will launch twice-daily nonstop flights between Santa Maria and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The new route is the result of years of effort from airport leaders, city officials, business advocates, and regional partners who gathered Thursday to celebrate the milestone.

“We’re here to celebrate the announcement of American Airlines’ twice daily service from Santa Maria to Phoenix Sky Harbor,” said Ignacio Nash Moreno, president of the Santa Maria Airport Board. “When I was running for this position four years ago, the number one thing the community asked for was more consistent air service.”

The road to this moment has been long and strategic. According to Economic Development Commission representative Suzanne Singh, the campaign to bring hub service back to Santa Maria included years of travel to airline headquarters, presentations of local travel data, letters of support from Central Coast businesses, and the crafting of a financial incentive package.

“I’ve been here eight and a half years and we’ve been trying to do this forever,” Singh said. “Every time we built relationships in the airline industry, we’d have to start over when leadership changed. But we stayed persistent.”

The new route isn’t just about a trip to Phoenix, it’s about global access. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is one of the busiest hubs in the United States, with over 140 daily domestic and international flights.

“It’s not just about visiting Phoenix or Phoenix visiting Santa Maria,” said Moreno. “It’s about being able to access the rest of the world through that hub.”

For Moreno, the personal convenience is just as meaningful.

“What excites me the most is that it’s at home,” he said. “I can wake up, be at the airport in ten minutes, and fly to New York or Mexico. It’s accessible, it’s flexible and that’s something we’ve never had.”

Local leaders say the service will have a wide-reaching impact on the community, boosting both economic development and local pride.

“This is going to bring economic development for sure,” said Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino. “And this doesn’t just mean flights to Phoenix. It means Phoenix to Santa Maria where families can enjoy our coast, our beaches, our wine country, and the warm breezes we get in the afternoon.”

Patino also praised the tenacity of the airport board.

“They kept this under wraps, which is impressive in a town like ours,” she said with a smile. “People don’t realize how much work goes on behind the scenes to make something like this happen.”

For Santa Maria resident Ann Valente, the announcement changes everything about how she travels.

“I actually think it’s a great opportunity for the area,” Valente said. “We’re kind of limited here because it’s such a small airport. The more flights we have, the better. It brings credibility and awareness to what we have going on here.”

Valente, who has lived on the Central Coast for most of her life, says the route will directly help her stay connected to loved ones.

“My brother-in-law lives in Phoenix, so it’s great to just drive a few minutes from my house and hop on a flight there,” she said. “Before, we’d drive six or seven hours. Now, it’s just an hour in the air. That’s huge.”

Officials say this service will only succeed if locals use it. They’re urging residents to book through Santa Maria, rather than drive to airports in Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo.

With free parking, short TSA lines, and a terminal just minutes from home, leaders say Santa Maria Airport offers a unique mix of convenience and value now with far more reach.

The new American Airlines flights begin October 15, operated on 76-seat regional jets. Travelers can purchase tickets now at aa.com, on the American Airlines app, or through their local travel agent.