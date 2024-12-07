Watch Now
Authorities draw weapons, send K9 unit after vehicle fails to stop on Hwy 101

According to the California Highway Patrol, two people have been detained following a vehicle chase on Highway 101 near Santa Maria.

At 5:54 p.m. on Friday, CHP reported that a vehicle crashed into a sign before entering southbound Highway 101 at Santa Maria Way.

Several minutes later, the agency says the vehicle was driving in the center division and swerving between lanes.

At 6:10 p.m., police reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not yield. CHP's air operations were notified.

After four minutes, authorities say the vehicle exited at SR-154 and yielded to police officers on the off-ramp.

Officials reportedly yelled at the occupant to stay in the vehicle as guns were drawn.

At this time, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office sent a K9 unit to the scene of the incident.

By 6:22 p.m., two people were detained, according to CHP.

