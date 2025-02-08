Santa Maria bakery closes after 22 years in business

A popular Santa Maria bakery has closed after more than two decades in business.

Jovi's Delights officially closed on February 1.

The bakery offered a variety of breads, pastries, cakes and other sweet treats, plus a breakfast and lunch menu.

"It's been more than just a bakery. It's been a connection with the community," said owner Jovina Sepulveda. "I've been with a lot of people through a lot of different kinds of events, shared years and years of those events. I've grown up with the families, they grew up with me, and so that's the connection that I have because all the special moments in their lives, I was there."

Sepulveda says she is looking forward to spending more time with her family, but she may continue working on a smaller scale.

"I just want to say thank you for allowing me to pursue and do my dream, live my dream, and you guys made it happen," she said in regards to the community. "Thank you for this beautiful experience. I love the Central Coast and this is where my family was raised, and I'm going to continue to stay here but now slower paced, but stay tuned okay."

