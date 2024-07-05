Santa Maria celebrates the Fourth of July with ‘Red, White and Zoom’ event

In Santa Maria, the community is coming together for the city's 2024 Red, White, and "Zoom" Fourth of July celebration.

The event is unfolding at the Elks Baseball Field behind the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.

It began at 2 p.m. and will conclude at 9 p.m. with a Patriotic Drone Show.

Red, White, and "Zoom" includes refreshments from local food trucks, lawn games, bounce houses, and free recreational swimming from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

An outdoor concert featuring the 80s tribute band The Molly Ringwald Project is also taking place.

The event's planners encourage carpooling and ask that no personal fireworks be set off.