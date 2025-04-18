Santa Maria charity hands out Easter cheer

The Knights of Columbus Hall was hopping Thursday as Catholic Charities of Santa Maria handed out Easter baskets to children under the age of twelve, along with toys, art supplies and egg decorating kits.

The organization says the event aimed to help strengthen local families and build community.

“When Jesus came into the world, He healed people, He fed people. And so, we at Catholic Charities are trying to do the same thing. We're trying to give that new life to people. Santa Maria is a working town and there's people who need extra help, especially at the holidays when kids are looking for a little something extra,” says brother David Hirt, Catholic Charities of Santa Maria member.

Households also received child educational materials for emergency preparedness along with activity books and health supplies.

Bread was also on hand. The Novices of San Lorenzo Seminary made sure everyone went home with a freshly-baked loaf.

