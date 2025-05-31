Santa Maria community comes together for 82nd annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade

The streets of Santa Maria were lined with lawn chairs, waving flags, and beaming smiles Saturday morning as the 82nd Annual Elks Rodeo Parade took place down Broadway — a cherished tradition that brought together lifelong residents and first-time visitors.

Among the early risers was Ludi Ruiz, a Santa Maria native who’s been attending the parade for as long as she can remember. This year was no different. Ruiz and her family arrived at 6 a.m. to make sure they had their usual spot along the route.

“All the floats, the people, getting together with all our family, it just keeps growing into the next generations,” Ruiz said. “We get here early so we can all sit together, from the in-laws to the great grandmas. It’s tradition.”

The Elks Rodeo Parade is a signature kickoff event for a weekend full of festivities hosted by the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, including concerts, a rodeo, community dinners, and youth competitions. But for many residents, the parade remains the heart of it all.

“For people who’ve never experienced it, they really need to come and see what Santa Maria has to offer.” said Ruiz.

One of those first-timers was Becerra, an Elks member visiting from Ontario, California. He says attending the Elks Rodeo and Parade had been on his list for years, and after multiple missed attempts, he finally made it happen.

“We’ve been trying to come for six years,” he said. “Life happens: work, sports, kids, everything, but this year we said, ‘Let’s do it.’ We went to the rodeo last night, woke up early, and got here in time to take in all the festivities.”

For Becerra, being an Elks Lodge member adds another layer of pride. He’s visited lodges up and down California, exchanging pins and stories, and says the Santa Maria community made them feel right at home.

“The town is lovely, the people are amazing, and the Elks go all out,” he said. “The tradition here is beautiful it’s absolutely worth the trip.”

As floats passed by and horses danced along the route, the Elks Parade once again showcased the spirit of Santa Maria: community connection, family memories, and pride in tradition.