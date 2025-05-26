Santa Maria community honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day

Flags waved gently across rows of headstones at the Santa Maria Cemetery on Monday as community members gathered to honor those who gave their lives in service to the United States.

Hosted by VFW Post 2521, the annual Memorial Day ceremony served as a solemn reminder of the price of freedom. Veterans, city leaders, military families, and local organizations joined in a united act of remembrance.

“This is a very important day for our military community,” said David Hernandez, Senior Vice Commander of VFW Post 2521. “Santa Maria is definitely a community that embraces the military as we have Vandenberg, the mayor Alice Patino, [and] we all come together to celebrate our brothers and sisters who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

Representatives from groups like the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), American Legion, the Chamber of Commerce, and others were also recognized as they took part in a wreath-laying ceremony — each wreath placed in memory of service members lost.

“In one way or another, all of these organizations are tied to the military through members, through family,” Hernandez said. “So this is where they come together to keep the memory alive.”

While Memorial Day is often associated with barbecues and long weekends, Hernandez emphasized its deeper meaning.

“We can’t take this for granted,” he said. “It’s not just about sales or cookouts. It’s about remembering why we have this day and how we can best honor the people who made it possible.”

The ceremony encouraged attendance from all, not just those with military ties.

“Even if you don’t know someone who served or gave their life, come anyway,” Hernandez said. “It’s important to recognize they fought for you, too.”

The event closed with moments of silence, personal prayers, and quiet reflection, as the community stood in unity to honor its fallen.

