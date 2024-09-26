Santa Maria drivers should expect delays on Carlotti Drive this week

In Santa Maria, city officials advise that drivers should expect temporary delays when traveling on Carlotti Drive between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. this week.

Officials say the delays are due to the city's Pavement Repairs Project, which is set to last from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 if weather permits.

The project will include repaving, grinding the edges of the existing pavement, the placement of new asphalt, and re-painting traffic striping.

The city recommends that drivers use alternate routes when possible while the road is being worked on overnight.

Officials say the street segments that are part of these pavement repairs include:



Carlotti Drive from East Donovan Road to Noble Way

Carlotti Drive from Noble Way to Paden Street

Carlotti Drive from Paden Street to Stanford Drive

Carlotti Drive from Stanford Drive to Murray Drive

Carlotti Drive from Murray Drive to Tabitha Lane

Carlotti Drive from Tabitha Lane to Seaward Drive



The project's contractor will post construction notices along affected streets informing locals when parking and access to streets will be prohibited, according to a press release.

City staff recommends that drivers obey all temporary construction signs and reduce driving speeds in construction areas.

Questions about the closure or project may be directed to the Department of Public Works, Engineering Division at (805) 925-0951 extension 2225.