Santa Maria Elks Rodeo announces additional date, plus a new event this year

As people gear up for the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade, organizers announced on Friday that this year's event will look a little different.

Officials say the 2025 festivities will begin on May 28— a day earlier than the originally planned start date.

On that day, the rodeo will host a brand-new extreme bulls event.

Organizers say the event will feature the toughest bull riders and wildest bulls.

"What better way to kick off the rodeo than bulls and barrels? It'll be incredibly exciting. And it is a PRCA-sanctioned event, so it'll be top-quality riders and top-quality stock," Johnna McGuire, the Elks Rodeo Media Director, told KSBY.

The rodeo is still set to last through June 1.

You can find the full schedule of events on the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade website.