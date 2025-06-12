Santa Maria farmworkers recount fear after reported ICE raid

What began as a typical early morning shift at a Santa Maria strawberry field quickly turned into a scene of confusion, fear, and unanswered questions. Several field workers say they witnessed what appeared to be an immigration enforcement operation with: black SUVs, officers in pursuit, and at least three individuals detained -- right before their eyes.

KSBY News spoke with two farmworkers who were at the field off Stowell Road around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, when they say the situation unfolded without warning.

“Yo estaba entrando al ‘file’ cuando vi tres carros negros de la migra correteando a otro carro,” said one worker, who asked that her name not be used.

“I was just getting into the field when I saw three black immigration vehicles chasing another car.”

The longtime Santa Maria resident, who has lived legally in the United States for more than 30 years, says the shock was overwhelming.

“Me sentí muy intimidada. Me dieron náuseas. No pude trabajar todo el día.”

“I felt very intimidated. I got nauseous. I couldn’t work the entire day.”

She says her legal status doesn’t shield her from the fear and emotional distress that events like these stir up considering many of her family members are undocumented.

“Mi sufrimiento es igual tengo familia que no tiene papeles,” she said.

“My suffering is the same, I have family members who don’t have papers.”

“He trabajado en el campo por 32 años. Lo que pasó ese día me rompió el corazón.”

“I’ve worked in the fields for 32 years. What happened that day broke my heart.”

Another worker described a scene of panic as word quickly spread across the field that immigration authorities might be present. Though he wasn’t sure whether it was ICE or another federal agency, he and several others left before their shift even began.

“Pensamos que era ICE, nos espantamos mucho,” he said.

“We thought it was ICE. We were really scared.”

“Llevo 25 años en este país. Pago impuestos. Tengo mi récord limpio. No somos criminales,” he added.

“I’ve been in this country for 25 years. I pay taxes. I have a clean record. We’re not criminals.”

The worker says he pays over $4,000 a year in taxes and has never had legal trouble. He says he just wants the opportunity to continue contributing without fear.

“No le robamos a nadie. Venimos a luchar. Es lo único que hacemos.”

“We don’t steal from anyone. We come to work hard. That’s all we do.”

Despite these firsthand accounts, it remains unclear whether Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was involved in the operation. KSBY reached out to Richard Beam, a spokesperson for ICE’s Los Angeles office. Beam responded to our inquiry but did not confirm whether ICE led the enforcement or whether another agency, such as Customs and Border Protection (CBP), may have been involved.

Local leaders, meanwhile, say they were left completely in the dark.

“We’ve received no information from ICE at all about this, or ever,” said Supervisor Laura Capps, chair of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Capps says she is deeply concerned about the raid and the fear it has caused within the farmworker community. She believes the actions represent a troubling lack of transparency and a violation of the spirit of California’s TRUTH Act, which limits local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration agencies.

“What’s happening now is inhumane. It’s tyrannical. And it’s not who we are,” Capps said. “We are a nation of immigrants, and they are the backbone of our economy.”

She also noted that there is “very little coordination” between ICE and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and believes these types of surprise actions leave communities feeling destabilized.

“To rip families apart like this it’s not what we stand for. That’s not the country I believe in.”

Capps urged anyone affected by recent enforcement actions to contact 805 UndocuFund, a local nonprofit that provides legal support and “know your rights” information to undocumented residents. She says organizations like these are essential at a time when many feel unsafe going to work, dropping their kids at school, or attending public events.

“This is a time when we need to channel our anxiety into action,” Capps said. “Support these nonprofits. Help our community. Reach out to your local representatives for answers.”

She added that the county passed a resolution affirming its support for immigrant and migrant families and says the board remains committed to protecting the rights and dignity of all residents.

Meanwhile, workers say the fear remains and so do the questions.

“Yo soy mamá de cuatro hijos,” said one worker. “Los saqué adelante trabajando aquí en el campo. No me canso de luchar. Mis hijos son ciudadanos americanos. Ellos son el futuro de este país.”

“I’m the mother of four children. I raised them by working in the fields. I won’t stop fighting. My kids are U.S. citizens. They are the future of this country.”

KSBY also reached out to Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino for comment regarding the raid and whether her office received prior notice from any federal agencies. At this time, we have not received a response.