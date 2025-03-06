Santa Maria father and son arrested on suspicion of lewd acts against a child

A father and son in Santa Maria have been arrested on suspicion of lewd acts committed against a child under age 14.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives say the investigation began in January of 2024 when deputies received a report from a woman who was a juvenile when the alleged crimes occurred.

Officials say the crimes began around 2009 and happened at the Los Pinos Apartments in Orcutt.

In January and February 2025, deputies say they identified three women who claimed they were allegedly raped by 34-year-old Allen Pearse from Santa Maria.

On March 4, detectives arrested Allen and his dad, 64-year-old Mark Pearse, also from Santa Maria, at their home on the 100 block of W. Boone Street for charges of lewd acts against a child.

Allen was also arrested for three alleged rapes. Both men are being held at the Northern Branch Jail without bail.

Authorities believe there are more victims and encourage anyone with knowledge of additional crimes allegedly associated with Mark and Allen Pearse to contact Detective Bronlee at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department at 805-681-4150.

