Santa Maria Fire Dept. receives new trucks to help respond to riverbed fires

The Santa Maria Fire Department has two new Type 6 fire trucks that are built to be more nimble than typical fire engines.

Fire Captain Cody Joy explained that these trucks are mainly used for tactical patrol.

“Basically, what that means is when a fire passes through, these will come back behind there and start mopping up all the hot stuff and the embers and checking on houses, that kind of thing,” he said.

WATCH: SMFD Fire Capt. Cody Joy shows off features of new fire truck

Joy said the trucks are able to go off-road and will also be used to respond to fires in the Santa Maria Riverbed.

“We've had a lot of nuisance fires down there as well as medical responses down there, so five years ago when we started this process, we were getting involved with responding down to the riverbed quite a bit and we needed something that was just a little bit more capable and access that riverbed for the population that was down there,” he said.

Each truck can hold around 250 gallons of water.