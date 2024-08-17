Santa Maria food truck owners asked to participate in survey

In Santa Maria, food truck owners are being asked to complete a brief survey by September 6.

The survey will assist the city's recreation and parks department as it gauges interest in a potential "food truck round-up."

The feedback collected will help shape the potential schedule and format of the event, which would take place at Machado Plaza.

"We love doing community events as it is, and I feel like if we do a get-together with all of the food trucks, it would just be a lot more exposure for not just us but the other food trucks as well," said Bethel Lopez, Beth's Tamales and Tacos.

The survey is also part of the department's ongoing efforts to activate public spaces and support local businesses.

To participate in the survey, click here.