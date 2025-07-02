Santa Maria forum prepares community for future ICE encounters

In a room filled with quiet urgency and note-taking, roughly around 30 people gathered Tuesday in Santa Maria for an immigration forum that combined legal training, community support, and personal testimony.

The event, organized by CAUSE, 805 Undocufund, and Tu Tiempo Digital Contigo, aimed to address rising concerns about immigration enforcement activity across the Central Coast, especially in agricultural regions like Santa Maria, where many residents work in the fields and live in mixed-status households.

The forum brought together a diverse group of attendees that included: farmworkers, business owners, nonprofit leaders, and young adults, all seeking clear answers to a growing question: What should you do if ICE shows up?

With the recent uptick in enforcement activity and several confirmed detentions in local fields and neighborhoods, speakers and organizers say the need for preparedness is more urgent than ever.

The forum featured presentations from an immigration attorney, local advocates, and representatives from Congressman Salud Carbajal’s office. Attendees received handouts in English and Spanish, along with a list of contacts and a legal rights checklist.

Immigration attorneys explained the importance of knowing how to respond if Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrives at your home or workplace.

Among the key pieces of advice shared:

Do not open the door unless ICE presents a judicial warrant signed by a judge

Ask officers to slide the warrant under the door or show it through a window

Do not sign any documents or answer questions without first speaking to an attorney

Designate someone to document or film the interaction, if safe

If you’re an employer, train your team in advance on how to respond if agents show up at a worksite or packaging facility

“This is about preparation,” said Primitiva Hernández, Executive Director of 805 Undocufund, who helped lead the session. “When these actions happen, people scatter. They don’t know who to call.”

According to Hernández, the 805 Undocufund has distributed more than $8.5 million in direct support over the past six years, most of it to undocumented people and families across Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. She emphasized that the focus now is rapid response, especially in cities like Santa Maria.

“The city of Santa Maria has been one of the most impacted cities since this administration took office,” she said. “Primarily farm workers being targeted.”

The event also highlighted the 805 Rapid Response Network, a 24/7 hotline staffed by volunteers from across the region who are trained to respond to immigration enforcement calls and mobilize help on the ground. Organizers encouraged families to save the number in their phones and teach children what to do in case of an emergency.

While the forum focused on information and resources, it also created space for personal testimony.

One of the speakers, Humberto Lopez, shared the story of his father - an undocumented farm worker who he says was detained by ICE in June. Lopez said his father had lived in the United States for many years, raised six children here, and worked hard to provide for the family.

“They pepper sprayed my dad, they beat my dad, had him on the ground, pinned to the ground and they did all of that without showing no warrants, no papers for an arrest.”

According to Lopez, ICE agents followed his father from his job site and confronted him in their neighborhood in Santa Maria. Despite calling 911 during the encounter and remaining on the phone, Lopez said his father was taken without ever being shown legal documentation.

“He had a ticket back in 2009, for a broken tail light, but he paid it off,” Lopez said. “He’s an honest man. Hardworking. There’s no reason they would treat him like this.”

The arrest was not only traumatic, Lopez said it upended his entire family’s life.

“[I] told my sister if anything happens to my mom, to my dad, I’m dropping everything. I’m dropping school, I’m dropping work, I’m dropping everything and I’m coming back home.”

Lopez, who was pursuing work and school outside the area, returned home immediately after hearing what had happened. Since then, he says the family has been trying to navigate the legal process now that his father is being held in Tijuana.

The Santa Maria Police Department recently issued a statement, reaffirming that they do not collaborate with ICE:

“We want to reassure our community that the Santa Maria Police Department is committed to the safety of all people, regardless of immigration status.

California law, SB 54, known as the "California Values Act," places, strict limitations on how local law enforcement agencies handle immigration matters. In compliance with these laws, we do not inquire about a person's immigration status or engage in federal immigration enforcement efforts.

Our role is to ensure public safety and build trust with all members of our community. If you are the victim of a crime, or need help, we encourage you to call us, regardless of your immigration status. Your safety is our top priority and we are here to serve you with professionalism, respect, and fairness.”

- Chief Christopher Williams

Organizers at the forum reiterated that people should not be afraid to report crimes or seek emergency help due to their status, or even refrain from paying traffic tickets due to fear that has grown in immigrant communities across the state.

Alongside legal guidance and community organizing, the event also spotlighted local artwork created by Helen Yanez, a Santa Maria-based artist and art student. Her work, displayed near the front of the forum, reflected scenes of labor, identity, and youth leadership.

“As an artist, we learn a lot about art being the reflection of what one is currently going through socially, mentally, and emotionally,” Janice said. “This is what I’m seeing in my community.”

Janice said she works closely with youth in the community and wanted to use her pieces to amplify their voices and resilience.

“They’re going to be the next adults and they’re starting to create their own collective groups here in Santa Maria,” she said. “They’re learning firsthand: el pueblo salva el pueblo — the community saves the community.”

Her artwork included imagery of farm worker families, youth-led protests, and cultural symbols used to represent strength and protection, with messages printed in both English and Spanish.

Organizers closed the forum by encouraging people to spread the word and share the hotline number with family, friends, and co-workers.

The 805 Rapid Response Network is available 24/7 at (805) 870-8855. It connects residents to trained volunteers, legal advocates, and real-time support if an enforcement event is unfolding.