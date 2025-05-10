Watch Now
Santa Maria High School District wins multiple State Championship FFA titles

The Poultry Judging Team and the Agriculture Pest Team both took home 1st place titles in their FFA divisions
Santa Maria Join Union High School District
The Santa Maria Future Farmers of America can call themselves champions. Not once, but twice!

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District earned an impressive two State Championships this year.

The latest was won over at Cal Poly, where the Poultry Judging Team took home the first-place title. The team will advance to the National Contest and represent California FFA in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Up in Fresno State, the Agriculture Pest Team took home the State Champion 1st place title as well.

“Four years of hard work and dedication finally paid off, and we are state champions!,” says Clara Trenado, a senior at Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

According to the National FFA, Career Development Events challenge students “to develop critical thinking skills and effective decision-making skills, foster teamwork and promote communication while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement.”

