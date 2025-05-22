Santa Maria High School Marching Saints practice for Elks Rodeo Parade performance

The Santa Maria High School Marching Saints band is gearing up for the annual Elks Rodeo Parade.

"We always like to really close out the year with the Elks Rodeo Parade. This is the only other parade we do outside of the holiday season," said Samantha Bunten, Santa Maria High School Band Director.

Ramona Hernandez-Garcia and Angie Jimenez-Ramirez are co-drum majors this year.

"I think what makes the parade fun is like, we put a lot of effort into this and... I feel like being in a parade, you really show like the fruits of your labor and like we can show ourselves and our passion and like, not every school has a passion that Santa Maria High has," Jimenez-Ramirez said.

"And it's a way to like, for us to show our appreciation to the community, not like with words but we probably do it with music," Hernandez-Garcia added.

"It's definitely where they get their moment to kind of have fun with it -- the horn moves, the vocals, the dances, all that fun stuff, so it's more of a chance for them to be entertainers and have fun with the music," Bunten said about the students participating in the parade.

New this year, the band is adding a color guard back into their performance.

The Elks Rodeo Parade takes place on Saturday, May 31. Starting at 10 a.m., the parade will make its way down Broadway from Mill Street to Enos Drive.

KSBY will broadcast the parade live on the Laff network (channel 6.2) starting at 10 a.m. A replay will air on KSBY at 3 p.m.

