Santa Maria house fire causes damage, street closures Sunday afternoon

In Santa Maria, a house fire that broke out just after 2 p.m. on Sunday caused several street closures nearby.

The fire was reported at 2:08 p.m. at a residence on the corner of California Boulevard and Clubhouse Drive, according to fire officials.

Santa Barbara County (SBC) Fire Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck tells KSBY that the homeowners were not in the house when the blaze broke out.

Fire crews were reportedly able to knock down the fire by 2:19 p.m.

Officials report that the garage was most impacted by the flames, but that smoke damage pervaded throughout other parts of the house.

Parts of California Boulevard and Clubhouse Drive were closed off at around 2:30 p.m. to allow for fire crews to respond, according to SBC Fire.

Investigators were still on the scene at 4:46 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and there is no word yet on a cause.

