Santa Maria invites community members to join Earth Day celebrations

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is hosting a special Earth Day event today in Machado Plaza.

In collaboration with the Utilities Department and Public Library, the event will offer a range of interactive activities like educational booths, games and a photo area by Coast Photo Booth.

Santa Maria Public Library's Bookmobile will also be appearing, giving attendees a chance to pick up free books or get a library card. Free recycling and organics containers will also be distributed.

The event aims to celebrate Earth Day as a community while promoting environmental awareness and action. Parking will be available in the surrounding neighborhood and at Town Center West (142 East Town Center Dr.) for attendees.

