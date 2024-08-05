Santa Maria kids get back-to-school shopping spree thanks to Kiwanis

On Sunday morning, families stopped by the Old Navy in Santa Maria to buy new school clothes. But this wasn't your typical back-to-school shopping spree.

The Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria-Noontime gave 125 kids from the Santa Maria Valley $100 gift cards to shop at Old Navy with a volunteer or parent.

“Sometimes it's the first new clothes that a lot of kids have who are going back to school, so it's nice to be able to provide that opportunity for the kids and families and help them get ready and set them up for success,” said Rudy Gutierrez, Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria-Noontime.

This is the 10th annual back-to-school shopping spree for underprivileged children in the Santa Maria area.

“It’s fresh stuff they get to pick and get to start off the school year on a high note,” said Kelly White O'Neill, Director of Marketing at the Boys and Girls Club.

“I need pants, socks, and a raincoat,” said shopper Dominic Gonzalez.

“I need shoes and a shirt,” added Benjamin Perez.

Perez is going into the first grade and on Sunday, he was on the hunt for certain items.

“Looking for T-shirts because I only have a few T-shirts at my house,” Perez said.

The money on the gift cards comes from fundraisers that the Kiwanis Club holds throughout the year to support community events.

Backpacks were also handed out by Kia of Santa Maria.

