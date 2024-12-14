Santa Maria locals gear up for Christmas at library's free gift-wrapping event

In Santa Maria, locals prepared for the holiday season at the Santa Maria Public Library's free gift-wrapping event Friday afternoon.

Community members were invited to enjoy hot cocoa while wrapping their gifts at a self-serve gift-wrapping station in the library's Learning Loft.

All of the materials were provided by the facility for free.

"Gifts are already so expensive. We all know how expensive things are getting nowadays, so it's just one less thing to worry about, one less thing to pay for," Devin Florendo, the library technician of the Reference Department, told KSBY. "It's a nice little community hub where everybody can gather and, you know, talk about what they got for each other or talk about their families."

For those who missed Friday's event, there is still another chance to use the free gift-wrapping station.

The library plans to bring it back once again on Dec. 20 from 2 to 5 p.m.