Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Maria

Actions

Santa Maria locals gear up for Christmas at library's free gift-wrapping event

SM FREE GIFT WRAPPING SVO.00_00_11_10.Still001.png
KSBY
SM FREE GIFT WRAPPING SVO.00_00_11_10.Still001.png
Posted

In Santa Maria, locals prepared for the holiday season at the Santa Maria Public Library's free gift-wrapping event Friday afternoon.

Community members were invited to enjoy hot cocoa while wrapping their gifts at a self-serve gift-wrapping station in the library's Learning Loft.

All of the materials were provided by the facility for free.

"Gifts are already so expensive. We all know how expensive things are getting nowadays, so it's just one less thing to worry about, one less thing to pay for," Devin Florendo, the library technician of the Reference Department, told KSBY. "It's a nice little community hub where everybody can gather and, you know, talk about what they got for each other or talk about their families."

For those who missed Friday's event, there is still another chance to use the free gift-wrapping station.

The library plans to bring it back once again on Dec. 20 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community