Santa Maria man arrested after stabbing, fatal shooting

One man is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing and shooting in Santa Maria on Tuesday.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 200 block of North Western Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. and found one man with stab wounds and another with a gunshot wound.

The gunshot victim was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Julio Sanchez Lopez, 24, of Santa Maria.

The stabbing victim reportedly survived.

Police say a third man located at the scene was arrested for the stabbing and shooting. He has been identified as Josue Anguiano, 31, of Santa Maria.

He was booked into the county jail on charges of murder, attempted murder, dissuading a witness, and various felony firearm charges, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with further information about this investigation to contact Detective Whitney at (805) 928-3781, ext. 1329.