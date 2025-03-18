Santa Maria man arrested again for illicit marijuana sales

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives have arrested Santa Maria resident 25-year-old Apolinar Ordaz for illicit marijuana sales.

On Thursday, March 13th authorities say they served search warrants in the 200-block of Rochelle Lane in Santa Maria and at Ordaz's home in the 200-block of Sandalwood Drive in Tanglewood.

They say during the searches they found an illicit marijuana sales business with evidence that Ordaz was allegedly shipping marijuana from online sales to states where cannabis sales are not allowed.

Ordaz was arrested for one felony and two misdemeanor marijuana violations. He is being held without bail for a violation of probation for a previous charge for illegal and unlicensed cannabis sales back in January of 2024.