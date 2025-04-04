Santa Maria man arrested for allegedly selling marijuana to minors on Snapchat

Detectives from the Cannabis Compliance Team have arrested 23-year-old Jose Luis Maya of Santa Maria for allegedly selling marijuana and nicotine vapes to minors.

Officials say the investigation began in January when a parent reported her child purchased vapes via Snapchat.

Detectives traced the account to Maya, who was allegedly operating a significant resale business, selling legal products at a markup to minors.

On April 1st detectives arrested Maya at his home on Ronald Place in Santa Maria.

He’s facing felony charges for selling marijuana to a minor and probation violations.

Maya remains held without bail. Parents in the Orcutt and Santa Maria areas are urged to review their children’s social media accounts for possible contact with Maya.