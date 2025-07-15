Santa Maria man arrested on child pornography, weapons charges

A Santa Maria man faces numerous charges after police say they found a large cache of weapons at his home.

On Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Blanche Court, where police say they discovered more than 35 firearms. According to the Santa Maria Police Department, many of the guns were unregistered or illegally configured under California law.

Police say this comes after a months-long investigation into the possession and potential distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Juan Rodriguez, 42, was taken into custody and booked into the county jail on multiple felonies related to child pornography and firearms violations.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and they’re asking anyone with further information about this case to contact SMPD Detective Ochoa at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2460.

