Santa Maria offers free Fourth of July yard signs for noise-sensitive residents

The signs are available both in English and Spanish and can be picked at the Santa Maria City Hall
The City of Santa Maria is offering free yard signs for noise-sensitive residents in advance of the Fourth of July holiday.

“We've had people come in who are grateful for these signs, and they're hopeful that it will make a difference. Santa Maria is home to many veterans who have risked a lot for our country. There are a lot of people who have PTSD. We also have people with autism," said Mark Van De Kamp, City of Santa Maria Public Information Manager.

The signs are intended for pet owners, veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), people with autism, and others with noise sensitivity.

Santa Maria City Hall is located at 110 East Cook St. The signs are available both in English and in Spanish and can be picked up through Thursday.

