Santa Maria Parade of Lights set to close several streets Saturday

The annual Santa Maria Parade of Lights is set to grace the city's streets on Dec. 7, and officials say several closures will be in effect as a result.

According to Caltrans, Highway 135 (S Broadway) between Battles Road and Main Street will be closed on Saturday from 2 to 10 pm.

Parade organizers add that W Stowell Road between S Broadway and S Depot Street will close at 3 p.m. for parade participants to gather.

Detour and road closure signs will reportedly be in place to direct travelers.

The Santa Maria Parade of Lights is scheduled to start at 5:20 p.m.

The annual event is presented by the Rotary Clubs of Santa Maria and Nipomo.