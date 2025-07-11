Santa Maria pavement repair project to cause temporary delays July 13-21

Santa Maria's Pavement Repairs Project will begin July 13 and temporarily cause delays during the overnight hours along East Stowell Road from Bradley Road to Nicholson Avenue, and on South Bradley Road from East Main Street to the Highway 101 southbound on-ramp.

The repairs are set to begin Sunday, July 13, and will continue through the week of July 21, weather permitting, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The project will include the removal and replacement of old and failed asphalt paving, the removal of existing traffic striping, grinding of the edges of the existing pavement, the placement of hot mix asphalt overlay, and traffic striping.

City officials suggest using alternate routes when possible if traveling on Bradley Road and Stowell Road.

The Highway 101 northbound on- and off-ramps at Stowell and Nicholson and the Highway 101 southbound on-ramp at Bradley Road and Main Street will be closed during construction hours.

Construction notices will be posted to residents and businesses along affected streets, detailing the dates when parking and access to streets will be prohibited.