Santa Maria Philharmonic Society celebrates 100 years with Garden Gala event

The Historic Santa Maria Inn Gardens were filled with community members and philanthropists on Sunday afternoon during the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society's Garden Party Gala fundraiser.

Attendees dressed up to celebrate 100 years of orchestral music on the Central Coast.

The fundraiser featured a live auction, a raffle, and a selection of food and drinks.

Fran Saveriano, the executive director of the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society, told KSBY that the venue and weather were highlights of the event.

"Santa Maria Inn has supported us for so many years, and we like to have it outdoors because we live in a place where you can do everything outdoors," Saveriano said. "We could do with a little less wind, but we weighed everything down, and everybody seems to have a good time."

Proceeds from Sunday's fundraiser will go toward the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society, which has been performing in North Santa Barbara County since 1925.