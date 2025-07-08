Santa Maria police investigating July 4th shooting

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late in the evening on the Fourth of July.

Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 11:20 p.m. in the 300 block of West Lolita Ln.

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Brandon Cabrera, 25, of Santa Maria.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact Detective Rubio at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1682, or Det. Santiago at ext. 1362. To make an anonymous tip, call (805) 928-3781 ext. 2677.