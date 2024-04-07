Santa Maria Police requests help in search for missing at-risk girl

The Santa Maria Police Department is requesting community assistance in locating a missing at-risk girl.

The missing girl is 12-year-old Zayra Santos-Garcia. She was last seen on the evening of Saturday, April 6. She is described as a Hispanic, female, 5'01" tall, 135 lbs, with black/blonde "ombre" style hair.

She was last seen wearing all-black clothing. Police say the investigation has indicated she was possibly going to travel to Arroyo Grande with unknown others.

If you have seen Zayra or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at (805)-928-3781.